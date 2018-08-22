Jimbo Fisher, assistants violated NCAA rules at Texas A&M, former player says

Former Texas A&M linebacker Santino Marchiol is alleging that members of head coach Jimbo Fisher’s new coaching staff committed potential NCAA violations.

Marchiol said he and one other Aggies’ were given cash from an assistant coach for the purpose of hosting recruits on unofficial visits. The news was first reported by USA Today.

He also claims that Texas A&M players worked with coaches over the maximum allotted time permitted by the NCAA.

In addition, Marchiol says that A&M’s medical staff mistreated and misdiagnosed an ankle injury. And that he was forced to practice through the injury, despite the pain, for a week.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

As a result, he transferred.

According to the report, Marchiol is seeking a waiver from the NCAA to be able to play this coming season.

When asked about Marchiol’s accusations, Fisher told reporters “I don’t know anything about it, so I can’t comment on it.”

You can read the full report from USA Today here.