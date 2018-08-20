Texas A&M releases changes to Title IX policies after previous reports of sexual assaults

Texas A&M is making some major changes to its Title IX policies. Specifically, as they relate to cases involving sexual assault.

On Monday, the University issued a release saying, “Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp enacted system-wide regulations, effective immediately, that establish tougher sanctions, including mandatory expulsion and dismissal, for students, faculty and staff who are found responsible for serious Title IX violations.”

Here are the amendments to the existing System regulations, according to that release:

Require the establishment of minimum sanctions for student violations of Title IX;

Require an independent process for determining if or when a student may return to extracurricular activities (athletics, band, student government, etc.) after being found responsible for a Title IX violation;

Prohibit consensual relationships between university faculty and staff and undergraduate students at a university;

Establish a policy mandating termination of employment for any employee (faculty or staff) found responsible for sexual harassment (as defined in the System regulations).

In addition, the Texas A&M released its new student conduct policy that contains "mandatory sanctions for violations of Title IX policies, plus an independent process to determine if and when students can return to extracurricular activities. "These new System regulations mandate that the other 10 A&M System universities to implement similar Title IX procedures for students. The new rules also mandate the termination of employment of faculty and staff members at the university for select violations at all A&M System universities, as well as state agencies."











“This summer I asked the Texas A&M leadership to take the lead in creating the best student conduct policy in the nation and they did an outstanding job,” Chancellor Sharp stated in the release. “I am now asking the rest of the System to follow that lead, and I also am expanding the rules to cover sexual harassment involving faculty and staff system-wide.”

On June 7, a Texas A&M student tweeted that she had reported to the university that a member of the men’s swimming and diving team had raped her, and that the swimmer was back with the team.

She also tweeted that the student-athlete had been found responsible for that act by the school’s Title IX process and that his punishment consisted of a one-semester suspension. Her post also claimed that said individual is now back on the team.

In addition, the claim says he was given a redshirt for 2016-2017, which will grant him an extra year of eligibility.

A few days later, one of her posts had received 15,000 retweets.

Her public accounting of the situation and the university’s response also prompted several other students to reveal their disappointment at how Texas A&M handled their claims of sexual assault.

You can also read the university’s previous guidelines here.