Former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel is still hoping for a return to the NFL. Manziel, who missed all of last season after being released by the Cleveland Browns, said he has talked to a couple of teams about playing again but nothing is imminent.
Texas A&M Aggies

Johnny Manziel is a starting QB again. But for who?

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

July 31, 2018 02:28 PM

Johnny Manziel is starting a professional football game at quarterback.

On Friday, the former Texas A&M star will be tops on the depth chart for the Montreal Alouettes when they take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Tiger-Cats are the team that signed Manziel and then traded him earlier in this CFL season.

The 2012 Heisman winner hasn’t taken an NFL snap since December 2015, and he’s been out of the league entirely since the Browns cut him in March 2016. The former Aggies star was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Johnny Football spoke to reporters at the National Fantasy Football Convention. video by Clarence Hill Jr.

By

