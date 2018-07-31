Johnny Manziel is a starting QB again. But for who?

Johnny Manziel is starting a professional football game at quarterback.

On Friday, the former Texas A&M star will be tops on the depth chart for the Montreal Alouettes when they take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Tiger-Cats are the team that signed Manziel and then traded him earlier in this CFL season.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The 2012 Heisman winner hasn’t taken an NFL snap since December 2015, and he’s been out of the league entirely since the Browns cut him in March 2016. The former Aggies star was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

SHARE COPY LINK Johnny Football spoke to reporters at the National Fantasy Football Convention. video by Clarence Hill Jr.