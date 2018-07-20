Hiring Jimbo Fisher didn't help Texas A&M very much in the SEC media preseason poll

Texas A&M joined the SEC to play in the highest-profile conference in all of college football.

The Aggies and first-year head coach Jimbo Fisher are going to get all they can handle this season, according to the SEC preseason media poll, which was released on Friday morning.

The media believe that Fisher’s bunch will finish fourth out of the seven teams in the SEC West. Last season, the Aggies finished fifth in the division with a 4-4 conference record.

Alabama, meanwhile, is projected to return to the SEC Championship for the fifth time in the past seven seasons. The Crimson Tide are also expected to win the conference title game.

Auburn and Mississippi State occupy the second and third spots, respectively.

Georgia was picked to finish atop the East Division for the second straight season.

The Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide faced off in a thrilling college football national championship game last season, with Nick Saban’s squad prevailing in overtime, 26-23.

Here is the full poll:

SEC West

1. Alabama



2. Auburn



3. Mississippi State



4. Texas A&M



5. LSU



6. Mississippi



7. Arkansas

SEC East

1. Georgia



2. South Carolina



3. Florida



4. Missouri



5. Kentucky



6. Tennessee



7. Vanderbilt