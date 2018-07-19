Texas A&M receiver Ricky Seals-Jones tries to escape Arkansas linebacker Brooks Ellis in the third quarter in college football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, September 27, 2014. A&M won 35-28.
Texas A&M receiver Ricky Seals-Jones tries to escape Arkansas linebacker Brooks Ellis in the third quarter in college football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, September 27, 2014. A&M won 35-28. Khampha Bouaphanh Star-Telegram
Texas A&M receiver Ricky Seals-Jones tries to escape Arkansas linebacker Brooks Ellis in the third quarter in college football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, September 27, 2014. A&M won 35-28. Khampha Bouaphanh Star-Telegram

Texas A&M Aggies

Ex-Texas A&M star arrested after being denied bathroom entry, report says

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

July 19, 2018 12:00 AM

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

On Saturday night, former Texas A&M standout Ricky Seals-Jones was entering a hotel in Scottsdale, Ariz. to use the bathroom.

He responded in a confrontational manner to the security staff on the premises. In fact, his behavior was so violent that he received three charges from police, including assault, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing, according to a Scottsdale Police report obtained by multiple outlets.

Seals-Jones played for the Aggies from 2013 to 2017 and went undrafted. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent.

Last season, he played in 10 games, catching 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  