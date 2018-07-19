Ex-Texas A&M star arrested after being denied bathroom entry, report says

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

On Saturday night, former Texas A&M standout Ricky Seals-Jones was entering a hotel in Scottsdale, Ariz. to use the bathroom.

He responded in a confrontational manner to the security staff on the premises. In fact, his behavior was so violent that he received three charges from police, including assault, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing, according to a Scottsdale Police report obtained by multiple outlets.

Seals-Jones played for the Aggies from 2013 to 2017 and went undrafted. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Last season, he played in 10 games, catching 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.