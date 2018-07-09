Aggies add Pac-12 program to future schedule to go along with Clemson, Notre Dame, Miami

Texas A&M and Arizona State have agreed to a home-and-home football series in 2026 and 2027, A&M announced on Monday.

The Sun Devils will come to Kyle Field on Sept. 12, 2026 and the Aggies will return to Tempe on Sept. 11, 2027.

“We are excited to add another football Power 5 opponent in a home-and-home series,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said.

These two teams have only met once to date, a neutral site setting to open the 2015 season with the Aggies taking a 38-17 decision at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Aggies also have home-and-home series' scheduled with Clemson for 2018 and 2019, Colorado (2020 and 2021), Miami (2022 and 2023), and Notre Dame (2024 and 2025).