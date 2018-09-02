LSU vs. Miami: Sights and sounds from the sidelines

Things got heated before kickoff for LSU and Miami on Sunday night.

More than an hour before the scheduled 6:30 p.m. start, the two schools got into a heated exchange near midfield during pregame warmups. After a scuffled settled near the Miami sidelined, another one broke out closer to the LSU sidelines with a few assistants exchanging choice words.

We’re still 75 minutes to kickoff but a little pregame drama here between LSU and Miami. pic.twitter.com/9doLvohwp2 — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) September 2, 2018

Cooler heads eventually prevailed, but it highlighted what became an entertaining pregame scene.

Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, the Cowboys and Miami great, headlined the list of former Hurricanes on the field. He served as an honorary captain along with Russell Maryland, the first overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft by the Cowboys.

Other notable Miami alums on the field included a pair of stars from Miami’s 2001 national championship team in running back Clinton Portis and safety Ed Reed.





Miami greats Michael Irvin (left), Clinton Portis (second from left) and Russell Maryland (right) before Sunday’s game. Drew Davison ddavison@star-telegram.com

LSU’s honorary captains were Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins and former linebacker Brady James.