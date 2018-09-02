Sights and sounds from Miami-LSU pregame at AT&T Stadium

Miami and LSU are two storied college football programs who met on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. Plenty of former players were on hand and on the sidelines before the game.
By
Miami and LSU are two storied college football programs who met on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. Plenty of former players were on hand and on the sidelines before the game.
By

LSU vs. Miami: Sights and sounds from the sidelines

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

September 02, 2018 07:38 PM

Arlington

Things got heated before kickoff for LSU and Miami on Sunday night.

More than an hour before the scheduled 6:30 p.m. start, the two schools got into a heated exchange near midfield during pregame warmups. After a scuffled settled near the Miami sidelined, another one broke out closer to the LSU sidelines with a few assistants exchanging choice words.

Cooler heads eventually prevailed, but it highlighted what became an entertaining pregame scene.

Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, the Cowboys and Miami great, headlined the list of former Hurricanes on the field. He served as an honorary captain along with Russell Maryland, the first overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft by the Cowboys.

Other notable Miami alums on the field included a pair of stars from Miami’s 2001 national championship team in running back Clinton Portis and safety Ed Reed.

IMG_2344.JPG
Miami greats Michael Irvin (left), Clinton Portis (second from left) and Russell Maryland (right) before Sunday’s game.
Drew Davison ddavison@star-telegram.com

LSU’s honorary captains were Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins and former linebacker Brady James.

IMG_2334.JPG
Former Cowboys and LSU linebacker Brady James served as an honorary captain on Sunday night.
Drew Davison ddavison@star-telegram.com

