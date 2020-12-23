Watch college basketball coach give all of us impromptu pep talk on equality, pandemic

No. 12 Creighton coach Greg McDermott gave an impromptu speech to the nation after his team beat No. 8 Xavier Wednesday afternoon. AP

Many coaches are known for their inspirational pep talks.

Usually the speeches are aimed at their players.

But Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott gave the entire country words to live by after his No. 12 Bluejays beat No. 8 Xavier 66-61 Wednesday afternoon.

In response to a question about his players wearing jerseys with “equality” on the back, McDermott used the opportunity to expound on the topics of inclusiveness and understanding and dealing with the pandemic.

Creighton players had the message "equality" on the backs of their jerseys today-- after the game Head Coach Greg McDermott gave an impromptu explanation - it was terrific - please give it a listen @BluejayMBB @ketv @RexChapman pic.twitter.com/1s9suG6nwh — Andy Kendeigh (@AKendeighKETV) December 23, 2020

“This is a tough year for everybody. This pandemic is tough. Everybody’s life has been turned upside down,” McDermott said. “And if ever there is a time in our history when we should think about caring about other people more instead of less it’s now.”

McDermott said he hopes the country comes together and people show more respect for one another as it struggles to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now is not the time to talk about our petty differences, now is not the time to complain because something isn’t exactly the way you think it is,” he said.

“Now is the time, as a country, to come together, and say, ‘You know what, I’m going to do something to make somebody’s life better instead of trying to make somebody’s life more difficult.’ And if we’d all do that, just think how we could come out of this pandemic a much better country than what we went into it.”