Miller’s offensive burst not enough as UNT drops tough road test to Florida Atlantic

North Texas guard Michael Miller scored a game-high 18 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Mean Green dropped their second consecutive Conference USA game, 57-47, to Florida Atlantic at the FAU Arena on Thursday.
North Texas (20-6, 8-5 CUSA) was outgunned by the Owls reserves.
Karlis Silins had 14 for FAU hitting all four of his shots from the field. Xavian Stapleton added 12 points all on 3-pointers.
FAU (15-11, 6-7) had 29 bench points to 7 for the Mean Green. Starter Anthony Adger led the Owls with 15 points.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
A short jumper by Miller to open the second half tied the game at 25, but the Owls led the rest of the way after Adger and Kevaughn Ellis hit back-to-back threes.
Miller went 7 of 12 from the floor and added 7 rebounds and 3 assists. No other UNT player scored in double digits.
FAU led by as many as 11 in the second half, but the Mean Green were able to come within four points on three occasions.
A Miller layup with 1:55 left cut the lead to 51-47, but UNT couldn’t hit a shot or get a rebound the rest of the way. The Owls made 8 of 9 free throws in the final 2:12 to pull away.
FAU was 15-17 from the line and out rebounded UNT 37-30.
The loss drops North Texas to fourth in the conference standings. The Mean Green will head to Miami on Saturday to face Florida International at 1 p.m.
Comments