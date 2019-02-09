15-point first half dooms North Texas in home loss to Western Kentucky

Ryan Woolridge and Umoja Gibson scored 18 points each, 34 after halftime, but a furious rally by North Texas fell short in a 62-59 loss to Western Kentucky at the Super Pit on Saturday.

The loss drops UNT (20-5, 8-4 CUSA) into a third-place tie with Western Kentucky (15-10, 8-4), and 1.5 games behind Old Dominion.

North Texas trailed 30-15 at the half after shooting a miserable 21 percent (7-34) from the field, including 1-15 from three-point range.

A three-pointer by Michael Miller pulled the Mean Green to within 12-9 with 10:45 left in the first half, but UNT made only three of its next 16 shots and turned the ball over five times the remainder of the half.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Miller had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

A three by Jared Savage to open the second half gave WKU its largest lead, 33-15, but North Texas chipped away.

The Mean Green went on a 16-6 run midway through the second half led by Miller and Woolridge. It cut the Hilltoppers lead to 46-41 with 6:11 remaining.

Western Kentucky was clutch, however, hitting 6 of 8 free throws in the final 1:01 to keep North Texas at bay.

A D.J. Draper three with 10 seconds left was too little too late.

The Hilltoppers were 3 for 18 from three point range, but only missed 2 of 17 foul shots.

Charles Bassey scored 18 for WKU going 7 of 10 from the floor while hitting all 4 of his foul shots. Taveion Hollingsworth added 14 for the Hilltoppers.

North Texas will hit the road next week with games at Florida Atlantic on Thursday and Florida International on Saturday.