UTA, one of the surprise teams in the country, won yet again behind Warren, defense

In all 10 Sun Belt Conference games this season UT Arlington has held a top 10 scorer in the conference below his season average.

Make that 11.

The Mavericks, led by Brian Warren’s 22 points and 9 assists, remained the hottest team in the Sun Belt Conference after a 78-68 win over Appalachian State at College Park Center on Saturday.

Ronshad Shabazz entered the game averaging 18.3 points per game for Appalachian State (8-16, 3-8 SBC), which is eighth in the league. But the defensive scheme by UT Arlington (12-12, 8-3) limited the senior to a team-high 15.

The Mavs held Shabazz to 16 in the first meeting in Boone, NC where UTA picked up an 82-72 win.

UT Arlington leads the Sun Belt allowing 67.7 points per game in league play.

The Mavericks held a slim 39-37 lead at the intermission, but got a spark at the 16:07 mark of the second half.

Mavs’ forward Andres Ibarguen blocked a Shabazz layup attempt then raced down court for a dunk off an assist from Edric Dennis.

Dennis followed that with a blocked shot of his own and Warren found TiAndre Jackson-Young, who threw down a thunderous dunk that brought the crowd to their feet.

UTA led 52-42 at that point and led by no less than eight and no more than 15 the rest of the way.

Dennis added 14 points and 6 assists with Jackson-Young chipping in 10 points.

Ibarguen fell one rebound short of his second double-double in as many games with 10 points and 9 rebounds.

The Mountaineers came in to the contest winning 3 of its last 4 games after dropping 9 of 10.

UTA has won eight of its last nine games as it began a string of five games against teams with records at or below .500 in conference play.

The Mavericks, who remained tied for first in the SBC with Texas State, will play at Little Rock on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m.