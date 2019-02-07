Don’t look now... or do, but UTA is in a tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference

UT Arlington forward Andres Ibarguen seemed to be everywhere Thursday night at College Park Center.

The junior from Santa Marta, Columbia made play after play, finishing with a double-double, as the Mavericks blasted Coastal Carolina, 74-54.

The win pulls UTA (11-12, 7-3 Sun Belt) into a first-place tie with Georgia State and Texas State. Coastal Carolina, which had won 5 in a row, falls to 12-10 overall and 6-4 in conference play.

Ibarguen had 12 points and a season-best 15 rebounds for the Mavs, hitting all four free throws and going 4 of 6 from the floor.

Trailing 10-4, UTA went on a 22-2 run starting at the 15:40 mark of the first half. Ibarguen capped the rally with a lay-in off a missed 3 pointer giving the Mavs a 26-12 lead with 4:54 remaining in the opening half.

UT Arlington led 33-21 at the break.

The Mavs spent much of the night frustrating CCU senior forward Zac Cuthbertson.

Cuthbertson is the 6th leading scorer in the Sun Belt averaging 19.2 points per game, but UTA’s solid defense held him to a lone 3 pointer in the first half and 5 points total.

UTA limited the Chanticleers to 25 points below its conference season scoring average of 79. UTA won by 3 points, 61-58, in the first meeting at Coastal Carolina on Jan. 12.

Edric Dennis led the Mavericks with 14 points followed by TiAndre Jackson-Young’s 13. Brian Warren added 6 assists for UTA.

DeVante’ Jones led all scorers with 15 for Coastal Carolina.

The Mavericks enter a stretch of five games with teams that have .500 or below conference records. UTA will stay at College Park Center and host Appalachian State at 2 p.m. on Saturday.