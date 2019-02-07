Smart leads four scorers in double figures to help UNT pick up 20th win of the season

Roosevelt Smart and Zachary Simmons each recorded double-doubles and Umoja Gibson added 19 points as North Texas ran away from Marshall, 78-51, Thursday at the Super Pit.

UNT (20-4, 8-3 CUSA) remains a half-game behind Old Dominion in the conference standings, tied with UT-San Antonio. Marshall (13-11, 6-5) dropped into a three-way tie for fifth.

Three unanswered 3 pointers by Smart to start the second half sparked the Mean Green. UNT scored 18 points, all on 3s, after the intermission to build a 54-31 lead.

Smart and Gibson scored 16 and 13 points, respectively, after the break. North Texas led by 10 at halftime, 36-26.

Smart had a game-high 20 points for UNT and pulled down 10 rebounds with Simmons chipping in 18 points and 11 boards.

North Texas dominated the glass, 55-30, and had 17 second chance points off of 18 offensive rebounds. Michael Miller led the Mean Green with 13 boards.

Marshall, which has hit 44 percent of its field goals on the year, shot 28 percent (16-57) from the floor and was 5 of 24 from deep. North Texas went 12 of 28 from beyond the arc.

Ryan Woolridge, the Mean Green’s leading scorer, also finished in double digits scoring with 15 points and added 6 assists.

North Texas will try for a 3-game winning streak on Saturday when it hosts fourth-place Western Kentucky at 5 p.m.