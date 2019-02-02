Warren sparks UTA to thrilling double-overtime victory over Texas State

Brian Warren exploded after halftime scoring 26 of his career-high 30 points to help UTA to an 84-77 double-overtime thriller over Texas State at Strahan Arena on Saturday.

The win pulled UTA (10-12, 6-3 Sun Belt) into a three-way tie for second place in conference play with Texas State (17-5, 6-3) and Coastal Carolina, and a half game behind Georgia State.

Both the Mavs and Bobcats came in with five wins in their past six games.

Warren tied the game at 60 hitting a pull-up jumper from just beyond the foul line with 14 seconds left in regulation.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The Mavs dodged a bullet when Texas State’s Jaylen Shead missed a layup with 5 seconds left. Edric Dennis failed to connect on a three at the buzzer.

Warren then repeated the feat with 16 seconds left in the first overtime hitting a difficult shot in the lane to knot the game at 68. The junior from Indianapolis scored all 8 points in the first OT.

The second overtime was all UTA.

Warren gave UT Arlington a 73-72 lead on a pair of free throws at the 3:08 mark that sparked an 11-2 run.

The game was decided at the free throw line as the Bobcats went a woeful 9 of 20 while UTA hit 22 of 28.

Warren was 11 of 19 from the floor (1 of 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the line with 4 assists and 5 rebounds.

David Azore collected 13 rebounds and added 14 points for the Mavericks. It was his second career double-double.

Dennis finished with 16 points and played a team-high 42 minutes for UTA.

After three games on the road, the Mavs will return to College Park Center to face Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State next Thursday and Saturday, respectively.