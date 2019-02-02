Gibson, Smart lead Mean Green to hard-fought win over C-USA’s worst team

Umoja Gibson and Roosevelt Smart each poured in 19 points as North Texas downed Charlotte, 73-66, at Halton Arena on Saturday.

UNT (19-4, 7-3 C-USA) entered the day in a four-way tie for second in conference play, but struggled with the cellar-dwelling 49ers (5-17, 2-9).

A long three pointer by Charlotte’s Malik Martin at the 4:13 mark of the first half gave the Niners their largest lead at 29-21. Martin finished with 12 points with Jon Davis leading the 49ers with 25.

But a layup and pair of free throws by Ryan Woolridge and a Gibson three at the 1:10 mark pulled UNT even at 29. North Texas never led in the first half and trailed 34-32 at the break.

Woolridge, UNT’s leading scorer, finished with 9 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals.

The Mean Green hit only 4 of 14 three pointers in the first half, but made 5 of 9 after.

UNT took its first lead 1:44 into the second half on a three by Gibson that gave the Mean Green a 37-36 lead.

North Texas went on a 5-0 run capped by a pair of Jahmiah Simmons free throws with 4:44 left giving UNT a 65-60 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Simmons led the Mean Green with 7 rebounds and Smart grabbed 6, all defensive.

The game was in doubt until Michael Miller threw down a dunk with 28.7 seconds left, giving the Mean Green a 71-66 lead.

North Texas will be back at The Pit on Thursday to face Marshall at 7 p.m.