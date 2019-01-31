North Texas slips in C-USA standings after road loss to Old Dominion

North Texas trailed by as many as nine points in the first half and never quite recovered during a 72-61 loss at Old Dominion on Thursday.

After starting the season 16-1, the Mean Green have dropped three of the past five games and are now 18-4 overall and 6-3 in Conference USA.

UNT was 5 of 19 when the Monarchs (17-6, 7-3) held their largest lead of the game, 20-11, with 9:42 in the first half.





Michael Miller, who finished with 17 points, cut the deficit to 25-22 with a 3-pointer at the 5-minute mark, but Justice Kithcart drained two threes to help Old Dominion take a 36-28 lead at intermission. Kithcart scored a team-high 13 points off the bench.

The Mean Green got as close as 45-40 after a Zachary Simmons’ layup with 14:26 left, but the Monarchs answered by scoring the next eight points. Another three from Kithcart pushed the lead to its largest at 64-50 with 5:50 to play.

UNT got as close as seven with 2:50 left, but the Mean Green missed their next five shots.

Ryan Woolridge scored a game-high 19 points for UNT while Umoja Gibson added 14. The Mean Green only attempted two free throws, making one, and committed 21 fouls. Old Dominion, which jumped UNT in the conference standings, went 15 of 27 at the line and committed eight fouls.

North Texas looks to rebound when it visits Charlotte at 3 p.m. on Saturday.



