Smart, Miller, Woolridge lead North Texas past Middle Tennessee in C-USA clash

By William Wilkerson

January 26, 2019 08:31 PM

Roosevelt Smart scored 16 points, Michael Miller added 15 and North Texas used an early 27-9 run to pull away from Middle Tennessee, 70-53, on Saturday.

On the heels of that run, the Mean Green led 42-19 at the half and were never challenged the rest of the game. UNT (18-3, 6-2) shot 52 percent from the field during the first 20 minutes, while Middle Tennessee (5-16, 2-6) shot just 18.5 percent and missed 11 of 12 3-pointers.

Ryan Woolridge added 14 points for North Texas. He also had two steals to move 18 away from setting the school record for steals at 151.

The Mean Green won the rebounding battle, 45-38 and forced 20 turnovers.

UNT will look to make it two in a row when it travels to Old Dominion on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

William Wilkerson

Assistant sports editor William Wilkerson is back for his second stint with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He first worked at the paper after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin. He most recently was the Executive Editor of College-Team Sites for CBS Interactive/247Sports and has also worked at ESPN, Scout.com and the Austin American-Statesman.

