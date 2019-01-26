UTA fights back from 16-point hole but falls short against defending Sun Belt champs

UTA erased a 16-point first-half deficit but ultimately came up short in a 77-71 loss at Georgia State, the preseason Sun Belt Conference favorites and defending tournament champions.

Edric Dennis recorded his second career double-double with 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with a season-best six assists, but it just wasn’t enough to extend the Mavericks’ five-game winning streak.

UTA (9-12, 5-3) rallied to fight all the way back from that early hole to take a lead in the second half, extended it to four a bit later and had the game tied with 10 minutes left. But Georgia State (15-6, 6-2) controlled the game from that point, keeping UTA at arm’s length with leads of between two and eight points the rest of the way.

“We got off to an awful start, but eventually settled into the game and our defensive stops allowed our offense to get going,” UTA head coach Chris Ogden said in a press release. “But after a strong stretch at both ends in the middle of the game, we didn’t finish strong like we did on Thursday at Georgia Southern. I’m proud of the fight we showed, but we got a little careless with the ball and our decision-making, and couldn’t overcome those mistakes.”

Brian Warren scored a team-high 19 points for UTA, Radshad Davis added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Andrew Ibarguen has 10 points and seven rebounds.

UTA heads to San Marcos to take on Texas State - which is receiving votes in the national polls - on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 4 p.m. The Bobcats are 17-3 overall entering their tilt with the Eagles Saturday.