UTA’s biggest win of the season? Mavs erase 13-point deficit to oust Georgia Southern

UTA erased a 13-point second half deficit on the road to upend Georgia Southern, 72-67, in a critical Sun Belt Conference showdown at Hanner Fieldhouse to move into second place in the league and only one game out of first.

David Azore came off the bench to score a game-high 15 points, including a critical 8-8 from the free-throw line, while Brian Warren added 14 points and Radshad Davis contributed 11 points and seven rebounds for UTA (9-11, 5-2).

The Mavericks’ perimeter defense, which came in ranked 21st nationally in 3-point percentage defense (29.4), keyed the second half comeback by holding Georgia Southern (12-8, 4-3) to just 5 of 21 from deep.

UTA’s fifth-straight win looked in doubt against the preseason 2nd-place Eagles as Georgia Southern built a 48-35 lead just three minutes into the last 20 minutes. But that lead evaporated with just under 10 minutes remaining.

UAB 52, UNT 49

UNT shot just 29 percent from the field in the second half and had its lowest scoring game of the season in a 52-49 loss to UAB at the Super Pit on Thursday.

With limited scoring all night, redshirt freshman guard Umoja Gibson hit five 3-pointers to lead North Texas (17-2, 5-1 C-USA) with 15 points.

Junior guard Roosevelt Smart was the offensive spark for the Mean Green early, knocking down two 3-pointers to lead all scorers at the half with 10. UNT headed into the locker room with a 24-22 lead.

But Smart was held scoreless in the second half and, down the stretch, UNT made 2-of-11 to close the game and allowed UAB to go on a 13-2 run over 5:51.

“In pivotal moments we have come up with so many key stops over the course of the year and today we didn’t,” head coach Grant McCasland said. “You could tell we weren’t the same tonight.”

The Mean Green were effective early with containing UAB’s leading scorer Zack Bryant to just two points at the break. But Bryant flipped the switch and scored 15 points in the second half and finished with 17 and five assists.

“We just got out-played throughout the course of the game,” senior guard Michael Miller said. “We had some good stretches but overall they wanted to win more than us.”

The Mean Green shot 31 percent from the field and were held to just 1-of-6 at the free throw line. UAB (13-7, 5-2 C-USA) won the rebound battle 44-40 and forced 11 turnovers.

“They were more aggressive at the rim and showed it both offensively and defensively,” said McCasland. “And that was the difference in the game.”

UNT, who sits at the top of C-USA, looks to bounce back when Middle Tennessee comes to Denton on Saturday for a 5 p.m. tip-off. UAB tours down to Houston to battle Rice at 7 p.m.

UTA 81, Georgia Southern 48

Redshirt Junior Brooke Alexander scored a team-high 17 points to lead UTA to an 81-48 victory over Georgia Southern Thursday at College Park Center.

The Lady Mavs shot 52.6 percent (30-of-57) from the floor, 55 percent (11-of-20) from long distance and went 10-of-14 (71.4 percent) from deep, while the Eagles hit just 16-of-59 (27.1 percent) shots from the field and 6-of-28 (21.4 percent) attempts from behind the arc.

With the win, UTA improves to 13-5 overall (5-2 Sun Belt Conference), while Georgia Southern falls to 5-13 overall and 0-7 in conference.