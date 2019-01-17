Edric Dennis goes off for UTA, which used suffocating defense to defeat Arkansas State

UT-Arlington picked up its third-straight Sun Belt Conference win by shutting down Arkansas State, 68-59, on Thursday at College Park Center.

UTA (7-11, 3-2 Sun Belt) has lacked constancy on offense this season, but redshirt junior guard Edric Dennis took matters into his own hands and dropped a season-high 25 points.

The Mavs were aggressive defensively, poking out 13 steals and holding Arkansas State (8-10, 2-2 Sun Belt) to 18 first half points.

It was that 27-18 halftime lead that led UTA to another Sun Belt win.

After the break, Dennis was off to the races scoring 17 of his 25 points in the second half.

Brian Warren added 9 points and six assists. Radshad Davis chipped in 10 points off the bench.

The Mavs shot 23 of 30 from the free throw line and held Arkansas State to just 27 percent from beyond the arc.

UTA is back in action at home on Saturday to take on Little Rock (7-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) at 2 p.m.