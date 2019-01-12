Davis’ late 3-pointer lifts UTA over Coastal Carolina; UNT loses heartbreaker at UTSA

Radshad Davis hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to give UT Arlington a 61-58 road win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

UTA started that possession with about 7 seconds left when Brian Warren drove to the left wing before kicking it to TiAndre Jackson-Young, who, despite making 5 of 6 from beyond the arc, made the extra pass to Davis for the game-winner over CC (7-9, 1-3).

Edric Dennis scored a game-high 19 points for UTA, while Jackson-Young added 16 and Davis had 11 and six rebounds. Davis triple was the 11th of the game for UTA, which was a season high.

With the win, UTA (6-11) evens its Sun Belt record at 2-2 and is tied for 3rd place in the league with seven other teams. Georgia State is alone in 1st with a 4-0 record, while Texas State is in 2nd at 3-1.





UTA returns home to the College Park Center take on Arkansas State Thursday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. before welcoming Little Rock on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m.





UTSA 76, UNT 74

North Texas’ second-half rally came up just short as UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson hit a game-winning jumper with three seconds left to give the Roadrunners a 76-74 victory.

The loss snapped UNT’s eight-game winning streak. UTSA improved to 10-7 overall and 4-0 in conference.

North Texas (16-2, 4-1 C-USA) fell behind by six at the half, its largest halftime deficit of the year and just the third time the Mean Green had trailed at the half all year.

Roosevelt Smart led UNT with 18 points followed by Ryan Woolridge (17), Jorden Duffy (15) and Zachary Simmons (12).





The Mean Green host Rice on Jan. 19 at 5:00 p.m. at the Super Pit. UNT beat the Owls in Houston on Dec. 29, 103-87.

UTA 79, Coastal Carolina 53

Four players scored in double figures and UTA women’s basketball team forced 23 turnovers en route to a 79-53 win on Saturday at College Park Center.

Claire Chastain finished with a game-high 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 from long distance.

Cierra Johnson did a bit of everything with 12 points, seven steals, six rebounds and five assists in just 24 minutes. Johnson, who now has 286 career steals, moved into the top spot on UTA’s career steals list and now sits alone in seventh place on the Sun Belt career steals list.

With the win, UTA improves to 11-4 overall (3-1 SBC), while Coastal Carolina falls to 8-7 on the season and 0-4 in conference play.





UTA will battle Arkansas State (8-7, 3-1 SBC) on Jan. 17 (7 p.m.) in Jonesboro, Ark.