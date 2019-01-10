Warren helps UTA to first conference win; UNT survives late scare to improve to 16-1

UT-Arlington exploded for 54 points in the second half to pick up its first Sun Belt Conference victory with an 82-72 win over Appalachian State on Thursday at the Holmes Convocation Center.





Mavs junior guard Brian Warren led all players with 20 points. Freshman guard David Azore a had the game’s lone double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four assists. He was 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Junior guard Tiandre Jackson-Young had 14 points on 4 of 5 shooting from beyond the arc.

UTA, which was down 32-28 at halftime, dominated the boards, 43-27, and was 9 for 20 from 3-point land compared to just 5 of 22 for App. State (5-11, 0-3).

The Mavs (5-11, 1-2) were also a respectable 17 of 21 from the free throw line, which, surprisingly enough, is a place Warren did not get to all night. He was 9 of 15 from the floor.

UTA, which snapped a 3-game losing streak, will look to make it two wins in a row when it travels to Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m.

NORTH TEXAS 58, UTEP 51

Tied at the half, the Mean Green used a 19-6 run to start the second half and held on for dear life to defeat UTEP, 58-51, in El Paso.

UNT improved to 16-1 on the season and 4-0 in Conference USA. North Texas has not lost since a Nov. 27 trip to Oklahoma, eight games ago.

The Miners (5-9, 0-3) did respond with a 9-0 run of their own to cut UNT’s lead to 41-37 with 9:52 left. And an Efe Odigie jumper with 2:36 left made it a 2-point game. But UNT’s Umoja Gibson made back-to-back treys with under 2:12 left to give the Mean Green enough breathing room to get to the final buzzer on top.

Gibson finished with xx points while Zachary Simmons (10), Roosevelt Smart (13) and Michael Miller (11) each finished in double figures.

UNT returns to action on Saturday with a trip at UTSA at 3 p.m.