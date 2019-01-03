UTA drops conference opener to defending Sun Belt champs

UTA shot 35 percent from the field and eight percent from beyond the arc in falling to Georgia State, the reigning Sun Belt champions, 63-58, on Thursday at College Park Center.

UTA (4-10, 0-1 Sun Belt) found itself down early, as Devin Mitchell hit three 3-pointers in the first 1:10 of the first half to put Georgia State (10-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) up 9-0.

The Mavs clawed back as freshman guard David Azore hit a low post shot to even things at 16-16 with 11:47 on the clock.

Guard duo Edric Dennis and Azore combined for 14 points as the Panthers held onto its lead, 31-28, at the end of the first half.

UTA foul trouble aided Georgia State as the Panthers shot 6-of-12 from the free-throw line in the first half.

Windows might have been cracked in the second half, as both teams went ice cold. The Mavs went 1-for-9 from the floor and Georgia State shot 3-for-11 as UTA trailed 42-34 with 11:47 left in the second half.

Azore and Dennis kept the Mavs close scoring 11 points apiece, with Georgia State holding onto its lead, 48-42, with 4:33 left to go.

Coming within two points in the final minute, the Mavs struggling shooting performance cost them an opportunity to steal a desperate win.

Brian Warren and Azore both led the Mavs with 13 points, and Dennis added 11 points and five rebounds.

Up next, UTA hosts Georgia Southern on Saturday at 2 p.m.