Mean Green tie best start in program history with second-straight C-USA victory

Sophomore forward Zachary Simmons scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the second half to help UNT edge Louisiana State, 63-59 on Thursday at the Super Pit.

The win ties the Mean Green’s best start in program history as they improved to 14-1.

Senior guard Michael Miller found his rhythm early, dunking his sixth point to put the Mean Green (14-1, 2-0 C-USA) up 18-11 with 11:40 left in the first half.

Jorden Duffy had the hot hand from deep, hitting three 3-pointers to spark a 12-0 run to push UNT’s lead to 30-11.

Louisiana Tech (11-4, 1-1 C-USA) had an answer with a 12-2 run of its own, as the Mean Green went without a bucket for nearly three minutes.

Miller drove to the basket and got the And-1 shot to fall to post 11 points in the first half and put the Mean Green up, 35-23, at the break.

Simmons was a menace in the second half, scoring 11 points in the first 8 minutes to keep UNT ahead 46-38.

Louisiana Tech didn’t vanish, posting a 20-12 run to tie the game at 58-58 with 1:10 left in the game.

After a Ryan Woolridge free-throw, Simmons powered his way into the lane for a lay-up to give UNT the lead with 17 seconds remaining.

Duffy iced the game with two more free-throws to seal the Mean Green win. He and Miller both finished with 13 points and Woolridge added 9 points. UNT shot 45 percent from the floor.

The Mean Green look to continue rolling as Southern Miss comes to Denton on Saturday with a 5 p.m. tipoff.