UT Arlington opens Chris Ogden era with convincing victory over UT Tyler

All five starters scored in double figures as the UT Arlington men’s basketball team routed UT Tyler 90-66 on Tuesday night in the season opener at College Park Center.

“Energy, passion, and effort,” Chris Ogden said after his first career win as a head coach. I thought the starters did a good job of setting the tone — energy-wise, and settled us down with their communication.”

Freshman forward Patrick Mwamba, a product of NBA Academy Africa, blocked two shots and jammed two dunks early in the first half to spark a 21-2 scoring run.

Mwamba finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

The Mavericks fed off their defensive aggression to head into halftime with a 51-25 cushion.

UTA held UT Tyler to 39 percent shooting from the floor and forced 24 turnovers.

“Our mentality is to get the stop, we believe if we get the stop then our speed can take over,” Ogden said.

Redshirt junior Edric Dennis led all scorers with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting and knocking down two 3-pointers.

“Kill, that’s the mentality,” Dennis said on his mindset. “I was born and raised liked that.”

David Azore added 15 points and six boards. Radshad Davis had 13 points.

UTA shot 44 percent from the floor struggled from 3-point range at 7 of 28.

“It does excite me on what’s ahead,” Ogden said on the future. “I think we have really good players that are learning to come together and compete at a high level.”

The Mavericks next return to College Park Center to take on Northern Iowa on Nov. 10 with a 7 p.m. tipoff.