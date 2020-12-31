Football
Post-game brawl mars Armed Forces Bowl between Mississippi State and Tulsa
A post-game brawl between Mississippi State and Tulsa broke out moments after the two head coaches shook hands at Amon G. Carter Stadium on campus of TCU Thursday afternoon.
It’s unclear how it started, but the teams were jawing at one another during warmups before the game’s 11 a.m. kickoff.
After the fight, Tulsa safety Kendarin Ray needed help leaving the field after suffering an injury.
Tulsa safety TieNeal Martin and Mississippi State receiver Malik Heath were in the middle of the most egregious parts of the melee, which included several players attacking other players who were on the ground. Players, including some who were not dressed for the game, were seen kicking and swinging at each other. Martin’s helmet was off as he was taking and giving blows.
“I’m not exactly sure what caused that,” MSU coach Mike Leach said. “I know prior to this game we’ve never had any trouble with that.”
Coaches and on-field police eventually broke up the fight.
The Bulldogs (4-7) held on for a 28-26 win.
