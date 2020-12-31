Post-game brawl mars Armed Forces Bowl between Mississippi State and Tulsa

Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat tackles Tulsa running back Corey Taylor during the Armed Forces Bowl Thursday afternoon at Amon G. Carter Stadium. A brawl between the teams broke out after MSU won 28-26. amccoy@star-telegram.com

A post-game brawl between Mississippi State and Tulsa broke out moments after the two head coaches shook hands at Amon G. Carter Stadium on campus of TCU Thursday afternoon.

It’s unclear how it started, but the teams were jawing at one another during warmups before the game’s 11 a.m. kickoff.

After the fight, Tulsa safety Kendarin Ray needed help leaving the field after suffering an injury.

Mississippi State and Tulsa get into a huge fight after their bowl game. State troopers had to break it up. pic.twitter.com/nl6p88sRgL — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) December 31, 2020

Tulsa safety TieNeal Martin and Mississippi State receiver Malik Heath were in the middle of the most egregious parts of the melee, which included several players attacking other players who were on the ground. Players, including some who were not dressed for the game, were seen kicking and swinging at each other. Martin’s helmet was off as he was taking and giving blows.

“I’m not exactly sure what caused that,” MSU coach Mike Leach said. “I know prior to this game we’ve never had any trouble with that.”

Coaches and on-field police eventually broke up the fight.

The Bulldogs (4-7) held on for a 28-26 win.

BOWL GAME FIGHT pic.twitter.com/xm6OHg96cm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 31, 2020

Kicked a guy and then ran away pic.twitter.com/DZqY3zVy2x — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 31, 2020