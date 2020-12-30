Reaction to Florida QB Kyle Trask’s nightmare start against Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl

Oklahoma cornerback Woodi Washington, left, intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Florida wide receiver Ja’Quavion Fraziars as safety Pat Fields watches during the first quarter of the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Wednesday night. AP

Heisman finalist Kyle Trask, Florida’s quarterback who leads the nation with 43 touchdown passes this season, had a nightmare first quarter in the Cotton Bowl.

The Oklahoma Sooners intercepted Trask three times and led 17-0 before the Gators rallied to pull within four in the second quarter.

Trask entered the game with a nation-leading 43 touchdowns and only five interceptions Wednesday night. He was picked off on Florida’s first three possessions at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. One of the interceptions came on a deflection but Trask’s pass was out of reach for his receiver, who batted it up in the air.

Backup quarterback Emory Jones replaced Trask early in the second quarter and quickly led the Gators on an 88-yard touchdown drive. Jones scored on a 1-yard run to pull Florida to within 17-10.

Trask went back in on the next possession and No. 7 Florida added a field goal to make it 17-13 with 6:05 left in the first half.

The No. 6 Sooners led 31-13 at the half.

