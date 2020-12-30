Oklahoma Sooners set Cotton Bowl record in dominating win over Florida

Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins celebrates after sacking Florida quarterback Emory Jones, center left on knee, during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. No. 6 Oklahoma beat No. 7 Florida 55-20. AP

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 247 yards and three scores to lead the Oklahoma Sooners to a dominating 55-20 win over Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

A limited attendance of 17,223 because of pandemic restrictions watched as the No. 6 Sooners rushed out to a 17-0 lead Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Oklahoma (9-2) intercepted Heisman finalist Kyle Trask on Florida’s first three possessions, including Tre Norwood’s 45-yard interception returned for a touchdown. The Sooners set Cotton Bowl records with 435 yards rushing and 684 total yards.

The No. 7 Gators (8-4) turned to backup Emory Jones for several series. Jones helped lead Florida on its first touchdown drive in the second quarter. Jones rushed it in from one yard out to pull the Gators to within 17-10. A Florida field goal with 6:05 left in the first half closed the deficit to 17-13 but Oklahoma scored the next 38 points to close out the big win.

Trask did not throw a touchdown pass for the first time in his career.

It nearly was the Gators’ largest defeat in the past 30 years until Florida scored a touchdown with 3:18 remaining. Florida gained more than 500 yards of offense but couldn’t overcome the early hole.