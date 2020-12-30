Now that’s a fumble! Watch Wisconsin Badgers’ bowl trophy shatter during celebration

Wisconsin players hoist the Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy following their win over Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday. Moments later the trophy shattered when it was dropped by quarterback Graham Mertz in the Badgers’ locker room. The News & Observer

It was as if the trophy was slathered in mayonnaise or something.

Moments after the Wisconsin Badgers beat Wake Forest 42-28 to win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Wednesday afternoon, a celebration was afoot in the winning locker room.

Quarterback Graham Mertz was holding the Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy while dancing with teammates when he made a costly turnover.

Mertz fumbled the partially glass trophy, which fell to the locker room floor and shattered.

“Yeah, I dropped it. That’s on me,” Mertz said moments later during the post-game press conference.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst quipped that he wanted all of his players to have a piece of the trophy.

Another angle on a dancing Graham Mertz dropping the trophy. (via @stephanbracey2) pic.twitter.com/brFO98xQtp — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 30, 2020

Wisconsin's Paul Chryst with a hilarious line about the Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy shattering in the locker room: "I’m not under oath, so I don’t know if I have to speak. Just wanted everyone to have a piece of that trophy." — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) December 30, 2020

The @DukesMayoBowl trophy did not last long in the #Badgers locker room. pic.twitter.com/MQpIp3vAFw — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 30, 2020

"Yeah, I dropped it. That's on me." pic.twitter.com/q2xLBRKgyf — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 30, 2020