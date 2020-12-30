Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Football

Now that’s a fumble! Watch Wisconsin Badgers’ bowl trophy shatter during celebration

Wisconsin players hoist the Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy following their win over Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday. Moments later the trophy shattered when it was dropped by quarterback Graham Mertz in the Badgers’ locker room.
Wisconsin players hoist the Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy following their win over Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday. Moments later the trophy shattered when it was dropped by quarterback Graham Mertz in the Badgers’ locker room. Jeff Siner The News & Observer

It was as if the trophy was slathered in mayonnaise or something.

Moments after the Wisconsin Badgers beat Wake Forest 42-28 to win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Wednesday afternoon, a celebration was afoot in the winning locker room.

Quarterback Graham Mertz was holding the Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy while dancing with teammates when he made a costly turnover.

Mertz fumbled the partially glass trophy, which fell to the locker room floor and shattered.

“Yeah, I dropped it. That’s on me,” Mertz said moments later during the post-game press conference.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst quipped that he wanted all of his players to have a piece of the trophy.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service