Football
Now that’s a fumble! Watch Wisconsin Badgers’ bowl trophy shatter during celebration
It was as if the trophy was slathered in mayonnaise or something.
Moments after the Wisconsin Badgers beat Wake Forest 42-28 to win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Wednesday afternoon, a celebration was afoot in the winning locker room.
Quarterback Graham Mertz was holding the Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy while dancing with teammates when he made a costly turnover.
Mertz fumbled the partially glass trophy, which fell to the locker room floor and shattered.
“Yeah, I dropped it. That’s on me,” Mertz said moments later during the post-game press conference.
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst quipped that he wanted all of his players to have a piece of the trophy.
