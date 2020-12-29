Football
Alabama sports anchor mocked after urging media show ‘Coach’ Nick Saban proper respect
An Alabama sports anchor is being mocked for suggesting Nick Saban was disrespected by a reporter.
WVTM anchor Rich Karle in Birmingham, Ala., posted a message on Facebook urging reporters — and just about everyone else — to only refer to Saban as Coach Saban, or just “Coach.”
Saban leads the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide against No. 4 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
So if you’re anywhere near him when he’s in town, by all means bow down to the six-time National Champion. If only for Karle’s sake.
Karle was inspired to make such a request after hearing a reporter refer to Saban as just “Saban” during a Monday press conference. Even Karle acknowledged that the reporter likely misspoke out of nervousness and intended no disrespect to Saban.
But that wasn’t enough for Karle, who also urged reporters to “who don’t know him well” to only refer to him as Coach or Coach Saban.
“I think the man has earned that much respect,” Karle said. “It’s the most proper, most classy and most respectful thing to do when in news conference settings.”
Comments