Alabama sports anchor mocked after urging media show ‘Coach’ Nick Saban proper respect

An Alabama sports anchor is being mocked for suggesting Nick Saban was disrespected by a reporter.

WVTM anchor Rich Karle in Birmingham, Ala., posted a message on Facebook urging reporters — and just about everyone else — to only refer to Saban as Coach Saban, or just “Coach.”

Saban leads the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide against No. 4 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

So if you’re anywhere near him when he’s in town, by all means bow down to the six-time National Champion. If only for Karle’s sake.

Karle was inspired to make such a request after hearing a reporter refer to Saban as just “Saban” during a Monday press conference. Even Karle acknowledged that the reporter likely misspoke out of nervousness and intended no disrespect to Saban.

But that wasn’t enough for Karle, who also urged reporters to “who don’t know him well” to only refer to him as Coach or Coach Saban.

“I think the man has earned that much respect,” Karle said. “It’s the most proper, most classy and most respectful thing to do when in news conference settings.”

You’re a grown man subtweeting. I’d take sometime to look at myself before judging anyone else out here. You don’t play for Nick Saban. He’s not your coach.



Also, his mother named him Nick Saban, so I’m calling him or any other coach I interact with by their name https://t.co/r4znpTLtDd — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) December 29, 2020

I counted at least 8 other veteran reporters who called him "Nick"...but let's teach the new girl a lesson. Gotta get those facebook likes somehow...https://t.co/E5HyGAgVBL — Laura Goldman (@GOODasGOLDman) December 29, 2020

A good editor would erase everything but Rick's real point, which was to say, "Nick Saban sat in my dinghy once." — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) December 29, 2020

I also have to confess that I addressed Nick Saban as "coach" as a 24-year-old the first time I talked to him.



It was easily the least awkward part of the whole exchange. pic.twitter.com/hNdc1JBDyo — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 29, 2020

His name is literally Nick Saban https://t.co/PO7Qb7tVZo — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) December 29, 2020

meanwhile the dude says "Went fishing once with Nick Saban" in his twitter bio. Not coach. Nick. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 29, 2020

And while we’re handing out receipts, I’m sure fishing with Nick Saban is someone different and keeps you completely unbiased. pic.twitter.com/lCazENHlNH — Ashley Chase (@AshleyChaseTV) December 29, 2020

Media people in Alabama arguing over what to call Nick Saban is peak media people in Alabama. — John Hayes (@JohnHayesOnAir) December 29, 2020

Rick this is sad. I know it’s been awhile since you were a young reporter but hate to break it to you it can be nerve racking interviewing Nick Saban. He has been known to go off on a reporter or two. So instead of tearing down a fellow reporter down why don’t you build them up. — Bri MacNaught (@BriMacNaught) December 29, 2020

Checking my level of give-a-damn about this Saban name thing... pic.twitter.com/FiGofKyNHM — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) December 29, 2020

Wait, his name isn’t Nick Saban!?



This is an absurd & ridiculous take. https://t.co/IQbxd862cG — Robert Ford (@raford3) December 29, 2020