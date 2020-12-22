Looking for Rose Bowl tickets for Alabama-Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium? Open your wallet.

The Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame could be the toughest ticket in all of football.

Secondary market tickets for the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Jan. 1 are going for the highest average price for a Rose Bowl in the past 10 years, according to TicketIQ.com, a no fee, secondary market reseller.

Only about 16,000 tickets are available because of COVID-19 restrictions. The game was moved from Pasadena because of pandemic restrictions in California. It’s the first time the Rose Bowl won’t be played in Pasadena since 1942 when Oregon State beat Duke 20-16 in Durham, North Carolina.

Stubhub.com has Rose Bowl tickets as low as $198 for upper reserved seats in the corner, and at least one ticket as high as $22,560 for a seat in the Owners Club Suite 9R. For that price, you might be sitting on Jerry Jones’ lap.

The average ticket price on the secondary market is $893, including tickets going for more than $2,600 in the lower level near the 50-yard line. The lowest priced tickets — or the “get in” price — are going for $258, the third most expensive Rose Bowl ticket in the past 10 years.

The previous most expensive average ticket price was the 2017 game between USC and Penn State with an average price of $743. That’s 16% less than this year’s game.