Alabama’s Nick Saban testing positive for COVID-19 draws prayers, jokes online
Alabama football coach Nick Saban and Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne announced they tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.
The news elicited a massive reaction on social media, including well-wishes and, of course, memes and jokes.
Saban said his diagnosis was confirmed by a second test and that he has so far been asymptomatic.
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will run the team in Saban’s absence. The No. 2 Crimson Tide play No. 3 Georgia at 7 p.m. Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
