Alabama’s Nick Saban testing positive for COVID-19 draws prayers, jokes online

Alabama football coach Nick Saban and Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne announced they tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The news elicited a massive reaction on social media, including well-wishes and, of course, memes and jokes.

Saban said his diagnosis was confirmed by a second test and that he has so far been asymptomatic.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will run the team in Saban’s absence. The No. 2 Crimson Tide play No. 3 Georgia at 7 p.m. Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Nick Saban will find a way to take the sidelines pic.twitter.com/Rb7ehIPtQo — Hunter Miller (@MillerHHunter) October 14, 2020

Nick Saban has won six national titles. Coronavirus has never won a single football game.



I think Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have this one in the bag. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 14, 2020

Nick Saban walking to Bryant-Denny on Saturday... pic.twitter.com/mcEykY7Mfx — Brandon Foshee (@brandonfoshee) October 14, 2020

Nick Saban after he finishes his two week quarantine in time for the Mississippi State game (on the night of his birthday) pic.twitter.com/mbJgRbVn5a — AC (@a_coleman25) October 14, 2020

Prayers up for Nick Saban and Greg Byrne. Get well soon, y’all. — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) October 14, 2020

Did UGA give Nick Saban COVID?



i’m calling for an immediate investigation. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) October 14, 2020

Nick Saban wore a mask in all public settings and has been extremely cautious about COVID-19 protocols –– and now has tested positive for the virus.



Your mask protects OTHER people, so *please* wear yours to protect your loved ones and Nick Saban. https://t.co/0KOS7qXJjh pic.twitter.com/Jh7NbAyPmD — elizabeth ann lowder (@getlowder) October 14, 2020

Nick Saban coaching vs Georgia on Saturday with Covid. pic.twitter.com/Z4Xupjf4fp — Dale Krause (@TheGo1dStandard) October 14, 2020

Nick Saban testing positive for COVID ahead of the UGA game would be like a sitting president testing positive before the 2nd presidential debate



This is big pic.twitter.com/Ff6KMHeqJK — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) October 14, 2020

How Nick Saban plans to coach the rest of the season... pic.twitter.com/bjjhp7fSXT — Auburn Jokes (@TheAuburnJokes) October 14, 2020

Latest Report from Dr. Fauci:



“Based off our scientific research, when Nick Saban defeats COVID-19, he will probably defeat it to the point that it will not infect anyone else. We plan to add COVID-19 to the list of those who have been under Saban that Nick Saban has defeated.” — Daniel Tortorici (@DannyTort) October 14, 2020