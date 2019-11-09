Texas Wesleyan ends season on high note with home win over Wayland Baptist

In their third season of football rebirth, the Texas Wesleyan Rams continued making advancements, defeating visiting Wayland Baptist 24-6 on Saturday at Farrington Field.

In their first season back after a sabbatical of more than 75 years, the Rams ended the 2017 campaign with a 2-9 record, but both wins were by forfeit. They were then 2-8 last season before finishing 3-7 this year, including a 3-4 record in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Saturday’s win gave the Rams a 3-1 home record this season, their first winning mark at home since the program returned under head coach Joe Prud’homme.

Saturday also marked the first time the Rams held an opponent without a touchdown, forcing the Pioneers (4-5, 3-4) to settle for a pair of field goals. The previous low score by an opponent was last season, when the Rams defeated Texas College 36-7.

“We had a really good bounceback game after last week,” Prud’homme said, referring to the team’s 45-35 home loss to Arizona Christian. “I felt we had much better balance overall today, and we love playing at home. Our team grew up today.”

Graduate student Jermarcus Jones (17 carries, 123 yards) and redshirt senior Trey Jackson (9 for 104) combined for 227 yards rushing to lead the Rams offense against the Pioneers. Jones also had touchdown runs of 10 and 14 yards in the second quarter that lifted Texas Wesleyan to a 17-3 halftime lead.

Also for the Rams, freshman quarterback Dalton Dale rushed for 92 yards on 20 carries and completed 7 of 14 passes for 101 yards and an interception. Fellow freshman Lonte Nettles led Texas Wesleyan receivers with three catches for 51 yards.

The Rams outgained the Pioneers in yards 423-313, including 322-58 on the ground.

Three Texas Wesleyan defenders collected an interception, giving the team 16 on the season, scattered among nine players. Freshman Elijah Hall grabbed his fourth pick, while senior Devin Griffin and sophomore Dylan Pettway both posted their second takeaways.