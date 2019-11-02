Six turnovers doom Texas Wesleyan against Arizona Christian

Returning home wasn’t enough to help the Texas Wesleyan Rams overcome six turnovers Saturday as they fell to visiting Arizona Christian 45-35 at Farrington Field.

The Rams (2-7, 2-5 in the Sooner Athletic Conference) had won their first two home games, against Southwestern Assemblies of God (52-44 in 3OT) and Texas College (61-24).

Texas Wesleyan’s final chance for a comeback win Saturday was thwarted when Alias Sturges returned an onside kick attempt 45 yards with a minute and half to play. Riley Tucker then put an exclamation point on the Firestorm victory with an interception at the Arizona Christian 8-yard line with 37 seconds left.

Texas Wesleyan led 14-13 at the half Saturday and increased the advantage to 21-13 a minute into the second half after Brandon Rolfe caught his first of two touchdowns, a 38-yarder. The Firestorm (4-4, 4-2) then reeled off 25 straight points for a 38-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

The Rams rallied with a pair of late touchdowns on catches of 30 yards by Rolfe and 4 yards by Collier Ricks before Sturges’ squelching.

“We played hard, but six turnovers took away any possible chance to win the game,” Rams head coach Joe Prud’homme said. “We made too many mistakes at the most crucial times.”

The Rams outgained the Firestorm in yardage 438-421, but Texas Wesleyan surrendered the ball on four interceptions and two fumbles. The Rams had one takeaway, Cody Pettit’s first interception of the year, making him the 10th Ram with a pick this season for a team total of 13.

Rams quarterback Avery Childs completed 26 of 45 passes for 286 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he was picked off four times. Collier Ricks accounted for three touchdowns, throwing a pair and catching one. In fact, both of Ricks’ pass attempts went for scores.

Rolfe caught eight passes for 120 yards, while LeMant Monroe also caught eight for 99 yards and Ricks hauled in five for 87 yards. Tyler Pullig also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass to give Texas Wesleyan an early 7-0 lead.

Jermarcus Jones led the rushing attack for the Rams with 23 carries for 73 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown that gave them the lead at the half.

On defense, Mark Seidler collected 11 tackles to continue to lead the Rams with 64 on the season. He also posted 1 1/2 sacks and leads the team with 7 1/2 this year. Pettit also had a sack, giving him six overall.

The Rams will end the season at home at 2 p.m. Saturday when they host Wayland Baptist (4-4, 3-3) at Farrington Field.