Langston drubs Texas Wesleyan football in Oklahoma

The drive from Fort Worth to Langston, Oklahoma, is about three and a half hours. But the trip home probably seemed a lot longer for the Texas Wesleyan Rams football team Saturday after they fell 69-7 at Langston University.

It was the last of six road games for the Rams (2-6, 2-4 in the Sooner Athletic Conference), who dropped all six. Now they return home to Farrington Field for their final two. They have not lost at home, with wins over Southwestern Assemblies of God (52-44 in three overtimes) and Texas College (61-24).

The Rams host Arizona Christian (3-3, 3-1) on Saturday and finish with Wayland Baptist (3-4, 2-3) on Nov. 9. Both games kick off at 2 p.m.

“We’ll be glad to be at home for the last two. We seem to play much better there,” Rams head coach Joe Prud’homme said after Saturday’s loss.

Actually, Texas Wesleyan had been playing well in their three previous road games, with close losses to Ottawa University Arizona (38-42), Lyon College (45-53) and Oklahoma Panhandle State (28-34, two overtimes).

But that was not the case Saturday. Langston (5-2, 4-1) led 45-0 at the half and built its advantage to 62-0 before the Rams scored on a 71-yard pass to Brandon Rolfe from Collier Ricks on the final play of the third quarter.

It was Ricks’ only pass of the day. Texas Wesleyan’s three quarterbacks were held to a combined four completions on 22 attempts for 120 yards and an interception. Rolfe caught two of those completions for 86 yards.

The Rams were also held to minus-13 rushing yards, though Jermarcus Jones gained 25 yards on 15 attempts.

Lions quarterback Jordan Cooper accounted for five touchdowns. He completed 20 of 30 passes, including two scores, and rushed a dozen times for 131 yards and three TDs.

Damien Francis had his second interception of the season for the Rams, the team’s 12th of the season.