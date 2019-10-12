Texas Wesleyan falls to Oklahoma Panhandle State in 2OT

No one can argue that the Texas Wesleyan Rams football team isn’t putting in extra work this season.

For a second consecutive game the Rams went multiple overtimes against an opponent. Unlike last week, however, when they defeated Southwestern Assemblies of God in three overtimes at home, they came up short Saturday in two overtimes, 34-28, against Oklahoma Panhandle State in Goodwell, Oklahoma.

The winning score for the Aggies (2-4, 2-2 in the Sooner Athletic Conference) was a 1-yard run by quarterback Tony Brown after both teams had failed to score in the first overtime. However, the extra point was no good, leaving an opening for the Rams (1-5, 1-3).

After reaching the OPSU 14-yard line, the Rams lost a couple of yards, putting them in a second-and-12. Three straight incomplete passes brought an end to the contest.

The Rams got a three-touchdown rushing performance from Jermarcus Jones, who led Texas Wesleyan with 58 yards on 11 carries. Brown led all rushers with 155 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries, along with throwing for a pair of scores to account for all of the Aggies’ touchdowns.

The Aggies jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Rams rallied to tie the game at 21 at halftime on Jones’ first two scores of 1 and 5 yards, along with a 40-yard TD pass to Brandon Rolfe from quarterback Avery Childs. Rolfe ended the game with six catches for 224 yards.

Jones’ final touchdown, a 19-yard run, gave the Rams a 28-21 lead entering the final quarter, but Brown tied the game with a 6-yard pass to Jaishone Brown with just over five minutes left in regulation.

Texas Wesleyan averaged more than 5 yards per play, compared to 3.7 for OPSU. However, the Rams were outdone by four turnovers (1 interception, 3 fumbles). The Rams actually fumbled eight times but managed to retain the ball on five.

“We played hard but made too many mistakes with turnovers and penalties,” Rams head coach Joe Prud’homme said. “There were opportunities to put it out of reach, and we never did.”

Dylan Pettway led the Rams defense with 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception, the team’s eighth pick of the season. Shawn Benson registered nine tackles and three of the Rams’ six total sacks in the game.

The game featured 36 third-down conversion attempts and nine fourth-down tries. The Rams were 6 for 16 on third down and 0 for 5 on fourth, while the Aggies were 8 for 20 and 1 for 4.

This was the fifth road game of the season for the Rams, who opened with four straight away from home, and it was their fourth consecutive game decided by a touchdown or less. They return home next Saturday for homecoming against Texas College at 2 p.m. at Farrington Field.