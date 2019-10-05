Texas Wesleyan football beats SAGU in 3OT

It’s understandable the Texas Wesleyan Rams were eager to return to Farrington Field. After all, it had been almost 11 months since they last played a home game.

They celebrated their return home by playing a little extra — actually, a lot extra — and coming away with a 52-44 triple-overtime victory against Southwestern Assemblies of God.

Jermarcus Jones’ 17-yard run gave the Rams the lead for good in the third OT, followed by a two-point conversion reception by Tyler Pullig. It came after the teams exchanged field goals in the second OT.

Then, the Rams’ defense took over. On fourth-and-8 for the Lions at the Texas Wesleyan 23-yard-line, the Rams’ Mark Seidler and Darnerick Scott combined to sack quarterback Landon Moon to end the game.

The Rams (1-4, 1-2 in the Sooner Athletic Conference) opened the season with four straight road games, dropping the last two in that stretch by a combined 12 points.

“We are pumped to be home and ready to play in front of our people,” Rams head coach Joe Prud’homme said prior to the game. “As far as the benefits of playing four in a row on the road, frankly there is no benefit. Did it toughen us up? Yes, no question. But, I would prefer to play no more than two in a row on the road, and if we could play all of our games at home, I would.”

Jones finished the game with 133 yards rushing with three touchdowns. His 56-yard score gave the lead back to the Rams, 34-27, with just over four minutes remaining before the Lions (0-4, 0-2) tied the game on a 13-yard touchdown pass by Moon with one second to play.

Rams quarterbacks Avery Childs and Keaton Huebner each threw a touchdown in regulation. Huebner threw 25 yards to Collier Ricks during a 20-point second quarter that gave the Rams a 20-3 halftime lead, and Childs had a 68-yarder to Le’Mant Monroe to tie the game at 27 after the Lions staged a second-half rally.

Huebner also rushed for 80 yards, including a 2-yard TD run in the first overtime. Trey Jackson finished with 67 yards and a TD.

The Rams finished with 411 total yards (304 rushing, 107 passing), while the Lions had 400 (224 rushing, 174 passing). Each team also had 17 first downs. Texas Wesleyan turned the ball over three times compared to two for SAGU.