How do you kill a Sun Devil? Watch Mike Leach’s funny riff on Pac-12 mascot death match

Mike Leach has become a legendary football coach as much for his rhetorical skills as any offensive scheme he’s drawn up.

Add to the list his sojourn into who would win a Pac-12 death match between the actual mascots of the teams.

Leach, it appears, has spent some time pondering whether a Ute could best a Trojan or whether a Sun Devil has mythical powers that would trump everything.

The former Texas Tech coach got into the tangent during his Monday press conference for Washington State. The No. 19 Cougars (3-0) play at No. 10 Utah (3-0) on Saturday night.

“What kind of mythical powers does a [Arizona State] Sun Devil have? We’ve got to consider that,” Leach said. “I’m going to say the [Arizona] Wildcat is out. The [USC] Trojan? Does he have a horse or is he on foot? Does he have a bow and arrow or just a sword? The [UCLA] Bruin is definitely formidable, and then another bear up there at Cal. The [Stanford Cardinal] tree, is going to get chopped down, unless we’re going to go with a bird and somebody might get pecked or something. The [Oregon] Duck might lose interest and just fly away and get out of there, which may be good advice under the circumstances. The [Washington] Husky? No chance. The [Oregon State] Beaver? We’ll see how long that beaver can hold his breath.”

Leach seemed most concerned with the Sun Devil. He, of course, thinks his own Cougars would hold hold its own.

“You’d have to get one of those Harry Potter activist to read up on how you kill a Sun Devil because there’s a lot of outside stuff there,” he said. “The coug will find a way. Clear-minded and crafty — a combination of stay out of harms way and attack when you get your chance.”

Overall, Leach thinks the [Utah] Ute and [Colorado] Buffalo would be the most formidable opponents.

“Is [the Ute] on horseback? Does he have a bow and arrow? Did he trade for a rifle? If that Ute’s got a rile, there’s some definite problems,” he said. “As far as the beast alone, a buffalo is going to be pretty hard to tangle with. A buffalo is utterly outstanding.”

