Watch Mississippi State quarterback go airborne into 360 degree helicopter spin

Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) attempts to pass under Kansas State presssure during the second half of their NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Kansas State won 31-24. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader was just hoping to pick up a first down against Kansas State.

What he ended up with was one of the highlights of the day in college football.

Shrader was running on 4th and 15 with his team down a touchdown, according to Kansas.com. Shrader tried to leap over Kansas State defensive back A.J. Parker. On the way up, the freshman clipped Parker and linebacker Elijah Sullivan, which launched him higher and flipped him toward a first down, Kansas.com reports. Shrader was spun around 360 degrees before hitting the ground.

But after the heart-stopping attempt, Shrader was still a yard short and KSU held on for the 31-24 win.

