Football
Sports world, including Cowboys’ Jerry Jones mourn death of T. Boone Pickens
The passing of oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens at 91 has elicited a deep reaction in the college sports community.
Pickens was famously a generous donor to Oklahoma State and the Cowboys’ athletics department. Their football stadium was renamed Boone Pickens Stadium after he donated $165 million to OSU athletics, which was at the time the largest single donation for a university athletic department in history.
Dallas Cowboys’ tight end and Oklahoma Stare alumnus Blake Jarwin posted his condolences on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
“Had the amazing opportunity to meet @boonepickens this past offseason,” Jarwin wrote. “Incredible moments I’ll cherish forever. His generous contributions to Oklahoma State helped change our trajectory as a program and for that we will always be thankful!”
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones held a press conference to offer his thoughts on Pickens, who he called a good friend.
“He was a great friend … inspirational, a man of sports,” Jones said. “His love of competing, frankly, was unmatched.”
OSU football coach Mike Gundy posted a message on Twitter thanking Pickens for the impact he had on Oklahoma State.
“Mr. Pickens is a big part of our success and we’re all thankful for the lasting impact he’s had on Oklahoma State,” Gundy said. “It would have been difficult for us to climb as high as we have without him. He’ll be missed, but his legacy here will live on for a long time to come.”
Comments