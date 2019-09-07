Houston Baptist football stomps Texas Wesleyan

Texas Wesleyan scored first and last Saturday night, but Houston Baptist controlled the game in between those touchdowns en route to a 58-13 home victory against the Rams.

Houston Baptist (1-1) is a NCAA Division I program, and Texas Wesleyan (0-2) is at the NAIA level.

The Rams took a 7-0 lead with 9:19 left in the opening quarter as defensive back Chance Carroll returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown. Their final score was a 6-yard run by David Allen.

Backup quarterback Keaton Huebner led the Rams with 72 yards rushing on 14 carries. Texas Wesleyan rushed for 113 yards on 46 carries, but was held to 17 yards passing.

Safety Elijah Hall registered 13 tackles to top the Rams defense, while cornerback Damien Francis added nine. Despite the score, the Rams defense registered four sacks and had three interceptions.

The Rams have a bye week before traveling to face Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona, on Sept. 21. It’s the third of four straight road games to start the season for Texas Wesleyan.

“I think that the bye week is really important because of where it lands, between two long road trips and ahead of the conference opener in Arizona,” Rams head coach Joe Prud’homme said. “We should be battle-tested, and as long as we stay healthy, the tough schedule and road trips should have us ready for conference play.”