Texas Wesleyan falls to Kansas Wesleyan in football opener

The Texas Wesleyan Rams are still looking for their first road victory since returning to play in 2017 following a 76-year hiatus. Saturday, they dropped a 48-24 contest against Kansas Wesleyan in Salina, Kansas.

The Coyotes are ranked fourth in the preseason NAIA poll after reaching the national semifinals last season.

Rams quarterback Donavan Isom was a bright spot in the loss, completing 20 of 33 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. LeMont Monroe caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, while Tyler Pullig hauled in four for 94 yards and a score.

Jermacus Jones led the Rams in rushing with 42 yards on 12 carries. Overall, the Rams were held to 36 yards on 35 carries.

The Rams will have three more chances for the historical road win before finally playing at home Oct. 5 against Southwest Assemblies of God. Next, Texas Wesleyan travels to NCAA Division I Houston Baptist next Saturday, followed by road games at Ottawa University in Arizona on Sept. 21 and Lyon College in Arkansas on Sept. 28.

“The challenges of playing a top-four nationally ranked program followed by a D-I, both on the road, is significant and isn’t lost on us, but the possible rewards are incredible,” Rams coach Joe Prud’homme said. “We’ll be battle tested for sure, but we’re excited about it.”