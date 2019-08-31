Football

Watch Mack Brown celebrate with a dance after North Carolina upsets South Carolina

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown talks to linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) and defensive lineman Aaron Crawford (92) as they play South Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Mack Brown is having fun in his new job.

Video of the North Carolina football coach dancing in a victorious locker room surrounded by his players went viral after the Tarheels beat South Carolina 24-20 to open the season Saturday afternoon.

It’s the first time North Carolina has beaten South Carolina since 1991. The Gamecocks had won the past three meetings in 2007, 2013 and 2015 and seven of the past nine going back to 1981.

Brown, who won a national championship at Texas while the head coach for the longhorns from 1998 to 2013, returned to North Carolina in November. He was there from 1988 to ‘97 before taking over at Texas.

