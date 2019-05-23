Football

ESPN’s complete 2019-2020 college football bowl schedule released

ESPN and its network of stations will televise 35 of 40 bowl games over a 17-day stretch beginning Dec. 20 and ending with the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 13.

Among the network’s slate of bowls are the two CFB semifinals and the New Year’s Six bowl, which include the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington is scheduled for noon Dec. 28 on ABC.

The Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl will host the semifinal games at either 3 or 7 p.m.

The 17th Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium on ESPN. The game pits schools from the Mountain West and Big Ten.

Only one of the 35 ESPN bowl games won’t be televised on ESPN or ABC. The Frisco Bowl will air on ESPN2 on Dec. 20.

ESPN’s 2019-2020 bowl schedule:

Date

Time (ET)

Bowl Game

Network

December 20

2 p.m.

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

ESPN



7:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl

ESPN2

December 21

12:00 p.m.

Celebration Bowl

ABC



2:00 p.m.

New Mexico Bowl

ESPN



3:30 p.m.

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

ABC



5:30 p.m.

Camellia Bowl

ESPN



7:30 p.m.

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

ABC



9:00 p.m.

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

ESPN

December 23

2:30 p.m.

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

ESPN

December 24

8:00 p.m.

SoFi Hawai’i Bowl

ESPN

December 26

4:00 p.m.

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

ESPN



8:00 p.m.

Quick Lane Bowl

ESPN

December 27

12:00 p.m.

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

ESPN



3:20 p.m.

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

ESPN



6:45 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

ESPN



10:15 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl

ESPN

December 28

12:00 p.m.

Camping World Bowl

ABC



12:00 p.m.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

ESPN



4 p.m. or 8 p.m.

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

ESPN



4 p.m. or 8 p.m.

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

ESPN

December 30

12:30 p.m.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

ESPN



4:00 p.m.

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

ESPN



8:00 p.m.

Capital One Orange Bowl

ESPN

December 31

12:00 p.m.

Belk Bowl

ESPN



3:45 p.m.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

ESPN



7:30 p.m.

Valero Alamo Bowl

ESPN

January 1

1:00 p.m.

Citrus Bowl

ABC



1:00 p.m.

Outback Bowl

ESPN



5:00 p.m.

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual

ESPN



8:45 p.m.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

ESPN

January 2

3:00 p.m.

Birmingham Bowl

ESPN



7:00 p.m.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

ESPN

January 3

3:30 p.m.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

ESPN

January 4

11:30 a.m.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

ESPN

January 6

7:30 p.m.

Mobile Alabama Bowl

ESPN

January 13

8:00 p.m.

College Football Playoff National Championship

ESPN

All Times Eastern

Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
