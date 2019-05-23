Football
ESPN’s complete 2019-2020 college football bowl schedule released
ESPN and its network of stations will televise 35 of 40 bowl games over a 17-day stretch beginning Dec. 20 and ending with the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
Among the network’s slate of bowls are the two CFB semifinals and the New Year’s Six bowl, which include the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington is scheduled for noon Dec. 28 on ABC.
The Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl will host the semifinal games at either 3 or 7 p.m.
The 17th Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium on ESPN. The game pits schools from the Mountain West and Big Ten.
Only one of the 35 ESPN bowl games won’t be televised on ESPN or ABC. The Frisco Bowl will air on ESPN2 on Dec. 20.
ESPN’s 2019-2020 bowl schedule:
Date
Time (ET)
Bowl Game
Network
December 20
2 p.m.
Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
ESPN
7:30 p.m.
Frisco Bowl
ESPN2
December 21
12:00 p.m.
Celebration Bowl
ABC
2:00 p.m.
New Mexico Bowl
ESPN
3:30 p.m.
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
ABC
5:30 p.m.
Camellia Bowl
ESPN
7:30 p.m.
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
ABC
9:00 p.m.
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
ESPN
December 23
2:30 p.m.
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
ESPN
December 24
8:00 p.m.
SoFi Hawai’i Bowl
ESPN
December 26
4:00 p.m.
Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
ESPN
8:00 p.m.
Quick Lane Bowl
ESPN
December 27
12:00 p.m.
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
ESPN
3:20 p.m.
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
ESPN
6:45 p.m.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
ESPN
10:15 p.m.
Cheez-It Bowl
ESPN
December 28
12:00 p.m.
Camping World Bowl
ABC
12:00 p.m.
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
ESPN
4 p.m. or 8 p.m.
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
ESPN
4 p.m. or 8 p.m.
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
ESPN
December 30
12:30 p.m.
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
ESPN
4:00 p.m.
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
ESPN
8:00 p.m.
Capital One Orange Bowl
ESPN
December 31
12:00 p.m.
Belk Bowl
ESPN
3:45 p.m.
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
ESPN
7:30 p.m.
Valero Alamo Bowl
ESPN
January 1
1:00 p.m.
Citrus Bowl
ABC
1:00 p.m.
Outback Bowl
ESPN
5:00 p.m.
Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual
ESPN
8:45 p.m.
Allstate Sugar Bowl
ESPN
January 2
3:00 p.m.
Birmingham Bowl
ESPN
7:00 p.m.
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
ESPN
January 3
3:30 p.m.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
ESPN
January 4
11:30 a.m.
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
ESPN
January 6
7:30 p.m.
Mobile Alabama Bowl
ESPN
January 13
8:00 p.m.
College Football Playoff National Championship
ESPN
All Times Eastern
