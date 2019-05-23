ESPN’s complete 2019-2020 college football bowl schedule released

Cotton Bowl: Sights and sounds from Notre Dame-Clemson pregame The Cotton Bowl featured two undefeated teams in Clemson and Notre Dame with a trip to the national championship game on the line. Here's sights and sounds from the pregame atmosphere. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Cotton Bowl featured two undefeated teams in Clemson and Notre Dame with a trip to the national championship game on the line. Here's sights and sounds from the pregame atmosphere.

ESPN and its network of stations will televise 35 of 40 bowl games over a 17-day stretch beginning Dec. 20 and ending with the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 13.





Among the network’s slate of bowls are the two CFB semifinals and the New Year’s Six bowl, which include the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington is scheduled for noon Dec. 28 on ABC.

The Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl will host the semifinal games at either 3 or 7 p.m.

The 17th Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium on ESPN. The game pits schools from the Mountain West and Big Ten.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Only one of the 35 ESPN bowl games won’t be televised on ESPN or ABC. The Frisco Bowl will air on ESPN2 on Dec. 20.





ESPN’s 2019-2020 bowl schedule:

Date Time (ET) Bowl Game Network December 20 2 p.m. Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl ESPN



7:30 p.m. Frisco Bowl ESPN2 December 21 12:00 p.m. Celebration Bowl ABC



2:00 p.m. New Mexico Bowl ESPN



3:30 p.m. Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl ABC



5:30 p.m. Camellia Bowl ESPN



7:30 p.m. Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl ABC



9:00 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl ESPN December 23 2:30 p.m. Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl ESPN December 24 8:00 p.m. SoFi Hawai’i Bowl ESPN December 26 4:00 p.m. Walk-On’s Independence Bowl ESPN



8:00 p.m. Quick Lane Bowl ESPN December 27 12:00 p.m. Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman ESPN



3:20 p.m. New Era Pinstripe Bowl ESPN



6:45 p.m. Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl ESPN



10:15 p.m. Cheez-It Bowl ESPN December 28 12:00 p.m. Camping World Bowl ABC



12:00 p.m. Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic ESPN



4 p.m. or 8 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl ESPN



4 p.m. or 8 p.m. College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl ESPN December 30 12:30 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl ESPN



4:00 p.m. Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl ESPN



8:00 p.m. Capital One Orange Bowl ESPN December 31 12:00 p.m. Belk Bowl ESPN



3:45 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl ESPN



7:30 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl ESPN January 1 1:00 p.m. Citrus Bowl ABC



1:00 p.m. Outback Bowl ESPN



5:00 p.m. Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual ESPN



8:45 p.m. Allstate Sugar Bowl ESPN January 2 3:00 p.m. Birmingham Bowl ESPN



7:00 p.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl ESPN January 3 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl ESPN January 4 11:30 a.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl ESPN January 6 7:30 p.m. Mobile Alabama Bowl ESPN January 13 8:00 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship ESPN

All Times Eastern