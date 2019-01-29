Report: Video reveals UNT football star organizing/watching animal abuse

It’s been a busy few days for the North Texas football program.

First, there was the news of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell taking the same position at USC.

Then, on Tuesday, UNT’s newspaper, the North Texas Daily, reported that junior defensive back Khairi Muhammad posted a video to his Snapchat account on Jan. 27 which showed the attack and killing of a raccoon by dogs as a group of people, including Muhammad, watched and recorded.

The video shows a raccoon locked inside a crate. Outside the crate, two dogs can be seen barking at it.

The the video of the incident contains explicit language and graphic violence, but can be found here.

Muhammad subsequently posted an apology on his protected Twitter account.

The report also revealed the response from university officials.

“A member of our football team posted a video to social media portraying activities that do not represent the values UNT encourages, the statement says. “We have high expectations for our community members to behave in a manner that positively represents the university. Furthermore, the university has a student code of conduct, which all students are required to follow. While the player has since removed the video and apologized, our Athletics program plans to use this as a teaching moment.”

Over the past two seasons, the starting defensive back from DeSoto recorded a combined 161 total tackles.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.