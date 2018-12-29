Clemson’s freshmen connection helps turn Cotton Bowl into a 30-3 rout of Notre Dame

Notre Dame, they said, would be the best team Clemson played all season, the most tested, the one that wouldn’t be rattled by all that Tigers talent in the 83rd Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

After a quarter Saturday at AT&T Stadium, they appeared to be right. Maybe after four quarters they still are.

And maybe that’s how good Clemson is.

Everyone will know for sure in nine days.

Trevor Lawrence threw for three second-quarter touchdowns, two to fellow freshman Justyn Ross and a third to Tee Martin off a deflection with only two seconds left before halftime, and the No. 2 Tigers advanced to the Jan. 7 national championship game with a 30-3 victory over the No. 3 Fighting Irish.

Clemson (14-0) will play either No. 4 Oklahoma or No. 1 Alabama in the title game at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Sooners and Crimson Tide were playing a night game in the Orange Bowl.u

Lawrence finished with 327 yards, 148 to Ross, on 27-of-39 passing, and Travis Etienne scored on a 62-yard burst near the end of the third quarter. The Irish frequently pressured Lawrence, but were never able to take advantage of decent field possession and four times were on the wrong end of an official review.

Three of those involved turnovers, the first a fumble recovery that went to Clemson and led to a field goal for the game’s first points. Notre Dame (12-1) was denied a fumble recovery on the kickoff after their first-quarter field goal and an interception in the third.

The reversal of the fumble was a critical play. Notre Dame would have had the ball at the Tigers’ 9 in a 3-3 game. Instead, Clemson scored the next 27 points to move them into the championship game for the third time in the past four years.

Etienne finished with 109 yards, only the second running back to hit the century mark this season against Notre Dame, and Clemson more than doubled Notre Dame in total offense 538 to 248.

Irish quarterback Ian Book threw for only 160 yards, and he was sacked six times. He also lost a fumble, which set up Clemson’s early field goal, and tossed an interception, which led to the Etienne TD.

After completing 6 of 8 passes in the first quarter, Book, noted for his accuracy, completed only 11 of his final 26 passes.