No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame in Cotton Bowl: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

Obviously, much has changed at Notre Dame since the Fighting Irish last played in a game as significant as the 83rd Goodyear Cotton Bowl, one of the two semifinals Saturday in the college football playoff.

The Irish played for the national title in the 2013 BCS championship game, losing to Alabama. All of the players that night are gone, though coach Brian Kelly continues to lead the program.

And it’s not that Notre Dame hasn’t been a prominent program. Notre Dame will always be a prominent program based on its history alone. But a newcomer has emerged in the space between the 2013 title game and the 2018 Cotton Bowl – Clemson.

The Tigers (13-0) are on the big stage yet again. They are a playoff team for the fourth consecutive season and have never been worse than a No. 2 seed. That’s what they are this year, while the Irish (12-0) are ranked third.

Clemson won the national title only two seasons ago. Notre Dame has eight national titles, but none since 1988.

“I think a lot of times Notre Dame has a historic tradition of national championships, but we haven’t won a national championship in 30 years and that’s something a lot of us take a lot of pride in, bringing a new dawn to Notre Dame football and that tradition,” linebacker Drue Tranquill said.

“To see Notre Dame on that stage in ‘12 and to fall short I think was probably disappointing to a lot of fans, and certainly provided a lot of air for a lot of people who didn’t like Notre Dame around the country. We’re more focused on this year. We’re not trying to be ‘12. We want to be our own unique team, and we talk about putting our own name on the wall. So we’re excited to do that Saturday night against Clemson.”

The details

Kickoff: 3:10 p.m. Saturday

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM

The line: Clemson -12.5

Did you know?

This year’s Cotton Bowl game marks the 40th anniversary of the famous “Chicken Soup Game” in which NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana pulled off a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback to lead Notre Dame past Houston, 35-34, on Jan. 1, 1979. Montana battled the flu all game and stayed in the locker room at halftime for treatment and chicken soup. He returned for the fourth quarter and led the Fighting Irish to 23 points to stun the Cougars.

They said it

“Hopefully it goes our way Saturday night, but this could be our last time together with these guys. Hopefully we can earn one more game. But this has been an incredibly special group of young people to be around and just the daily grind of hanging with these guys and watching them all season has been just a real joy.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney

Prediction

Clemson 38, Notre Dame 31

The big stage won’t intimidate either team, not with the Irish accompanied by the Notre Dame mystique each week and the Tigers back in the college football playoff for the fourth consecutive year. Talent will prevail, and Clemson has more of it. The Tigers will make big plays on offense, and their defense will overcome the suspension of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. It won’t be as easy as oddsmakers believe it will be, but Clemson will win and advance to the championship game.