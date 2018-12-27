Clemson gets final word Lawrence is out for Cotton Bowl. Who will replace Tigers’ All-American?

The news that second-ranked Clemson had been awaiting since late last week came Thursday: Star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will remain suspended for the Tigers’ appearance in the national semifinal Saturday in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

The B sample of Lawrence’s positive test for performance-enhancing drugs also contained trace amounts of Ostarine, and Clemson is now officially faced with plugging an All-American-sized whole up front against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Nyles Pinckney and Albert Huggins, backups who played quality minutes throughout the season, will replace Lawrence on a line that includes two other All-Americans, tackle Christian Wilkins and defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

“I just know the guy taking his place will be more than prepared,” Wilkins said. “And it’s a special opportunity on the biggest stage to perform and be able to help out the team. I know they’ll be ready. Guys have learned it. They put in the work all year, all their career. I’m pretty sure they won’t let this opportunity pass to be successful and help the team as much as they can.”

Lawrence spoke Thursday morning at Clemson’s media day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and maintained his innocence. He was prepared for whatever the B sample revealed.

“I know that I have no control on what the B sample result will be. I’m just here to support my teammates and just try to be the leader,” Lawrence said. “I can say I’m not the type of guy to do a selfish act like that. I have too much pride. I love this team and my family too much to even think about putting a substance like that in my body.

“I don’t know where it came from, I don’t know how it got there. I was raised different. If I did do it, I’d own up to it. But all I can say is I honestly don’t know where it comes from or how it got there. There’s nothing I can really do about it.”

Huggins is a senior who rates as one of the strongest players on the defense, if not the team, and he is held in high esteem by his teammates even though he isn’t a starter. His strength sets him apart, but so does his aptitude.





“I consider Albert a starter regardless of what game you play,” Ferrell said. “So we really just look at it as no big changeup. Really. Obviously, there’s a reason why Dexter is out there. And you can’t really replace a Dexter as far as what he brings. But Albert brings a skill set that’s unique as well.”

The Tigers continue to steadfastly defend Lawrence, who maintains that he never knowingly ingested Ostarine, and have tried to determine if anything Lawrence ate or any hair or hygiene products he used contained the PED.

“He’s clearly not taking anything,” Wilkins said. “He doesn’t need to take anything. Could just come from anywhere. It’s unfortunate.”

Lawrence is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft if he forgoes his senior year of eligibility. It’s possible the positive test could hurt his draft stock, but right now the Tigers are just worried about the hurt he’s feeling for being suspended.

“First and foremost, you’re really hurt for him and his family,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “A guy that we wouldn’t be here without what Dexter has contributed, what he’s done for us. His play is one of the 11 on defense and then some. And so you really hurt for him having to miss on this opportunity.”