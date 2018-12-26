Boise State, Boston College came to Dallas, played only 9:52, made some unwanted history

The saying goes that there’s a first time for everything, and that’s what happened Wednesday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl.

The Servpro First Responder Bowl is believed to be the first bowl game in NCAA history to be canceled because of inclement weather. The game between the Boston College Eagles and Boise State Broncos had been halted with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter because of lightning in the area before the call was made to scrap it a few hours later.

Boston College was up 7-0, thanks to a 19-yard TD run by A.J. Dillon, but the game was declared a no contest. The decision to cancel the game was made after a conversation with ESPN, officials from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Mountain West Conference and both coaches.

“We knew there was a chance of inclement weather for this game,” bowl director Brant Ringler said. “There were no intentions to move the game. Usually the weather plays out to play the game. We had a weather report for what we were going to do and all of those things played out today and we had to make the decision on if we would be able to play today. We had to make that decision and now we just have to move forward.

“We discussed with all parties involved, ESPN, the athletic directors, the coaches. Oftentimes weather moves, and we saw what was possibly coming. It was listed as scattered thunderstorms, and there was a chance it was going to miss us, but, unfortunately, it did not.”

2 hours later and I am still stunned and disgusted that the Boston College/Boise State bowl game was simply cancelled and will not be resumed at all. Ridiculous. Hard earned money spent by fans to attend the game for a rock solid 10 minutes of football. Sickening. — Ian Cameron (@bobano) December 26, 2018

The game was lightly attended, but many of the fans who came traveled a great distance and spent Christmas away from home. There was some anger expressed on social media, and even the players felt frustrated for their fan bases as well as themselves.

It wasn’t raining when the game was canceled, which appeared to leave some fans wondering what had just happened, but the threat of more bad weather led to the decision.

As the last buses were pulling out of the Cotton Bowl, heavy rain started to fall, and it was accompanied by lightning.

“After about 30 minutes, some guys started to look at the forecast and it didn’t look very good,” Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien said. “We got news that it was going to be a few hours, and Coach came in and told us that it was over. It’s not what anybody wanted, but at the same time you cannot control it.”

“You fly all the way down here and unfortunately the weather wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t safe enough to play. I will be able to go out and enjoy a meal with my family tonight and hopefully others will, too, but unfortunately for the fans that flew down here, that sucks.”

Ultimately, the health of the players took priority.

“We all understood that player safety is the most prominent thing in everyone’s minds,” Boston College coach Steve Addazio said. “Where we were with delays, and the forecast, the bowl people had to make a call and we were all in the support of the call they made in the eyes of player safety.”