Many with Notre Dame, Clemson missed Christmas for first time, but scored fancy gift

Among the many firsts this season for Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic quarterbacks Ian Book and Trevor Lawrence? Not spending Christmas at home.

They were hardly the only player preparing for the Saturday national semifinal who were away from family on Christmas for the first time.

It wasn’t a day off as both teams practiced. The Clemson Tigers even went in full pads, but that’s their normal Tuesday ahead of a Saturday game.

But neither the Notre Dame Fighting Irish nor Tigers went without anything under the tree. And they now have a new way to tell time, and track their steps and heart rate, and listen to music, and call their families.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Apple Watch, anyone?

“You can’t Face Time, but you can hear them through Face Time,” said Tigers tailback Travis Etienne, an away-from-home first-timer. “It was a little weird, just not waking up and being with my family. “We got back into the locker room, and they had it [Apple Watch] in a bag waiting for us. It was a good Christmas.”

Etienne and All-America offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt said that Clemson ate a nice breakfast before practice and then did a sign-and-dine dinner, in which players exchange autographs on a football, before heading to bed.

“The coaches’ wives treated us well,” Hyatt said. “They made sure we had a little brunch. They gave us each a stocking, so that was a lot of fun. It was just a good time in the morning.”

Notre Dame did much the same, though a Catholic Mass was on the Irish’s agenda.

Some players improvised ahead of traveling for the 83rd Cotton Bowl. Book said that his family celebrated Christmas with him ahead of time. Hyatt said that his family is headed to town later in the week.

But, as football teams are fond of saying, they are a family.

“We just got to hang out together as a family, which is huge because a lot of us hadn’t been away for Christmas,” Book said. “We just got to be with our second family and have a nice dinner.”